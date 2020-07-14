This time, it’s different: summer weather is going to stick around for a while -Kris

It looks like warm, sunny, summer weather is finally going to settle in and stay! Temperatures on Monday were between 5 and 10 degrees below average, but a warming trend kicks off on Tuesday. Expect blue skies, light wind and a high of 83°.

It will get even warmer for Wednesday and Thursday, possibly reaching the lower 90s. Meanwhile, a Pacific cold front will pick up our winds a bit on Thursday, and it will cool things down slightly for the end of the workweek. It might also bring some showers to the northern mountains. Right now, the weekend looks warm and sunny with isolated showers in the Northeast Mountains and North Idaho.