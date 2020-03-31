This site makes it so you can still tip local servers
SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s no question the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on many local businesses.
While some restaurants are still supplying to-go orders, the loss of dine-in options has devastated many local servers who rely on tips to make a living wage.
That’s where a new site designed to help the Spokane service industry comes into play.
By clicking here, you’ll be paired with a local server who you can choose to tip through Venmo or Cash App.
The site encourages you to consider tipping the next time you sit down to enjoy a meal at home.
Service industry workers in or around Spokane can join for the opportunity to collect tips by clicking HERE.
RELATED: Supporting local restaurants: Where you can order takeout or delivery
RELATED: We’re Open! Inland Northwest
READ: Here’s how you can be a helper during the coronavirus pandemic
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.