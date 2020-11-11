This morning’s snow is Wednesday morning’s ice -Kris

The snow has wrapped up tonight in Spokane, but allow yourself some extra time on the roads! Assume that wet streets, sidewalks and parking lots are going to be icy tonight and tomorrow morning. Temperatures have already dropped below freezing this evening, and we will bottom out in the teens and 20s Wednesday morning. Expect mostly cloudy skies and patchy fog overnight. For Veterans Day, it might be a grey start, but the low overcast will clear for some sun breaks in the afternoon. Highs will remain below average, topping out in the mid 30s.

Our break from the wet weather will continue for most of Thursday, however, a round of light snow is on the way for Thursday night through a slick Friday morning commute. Friday night into Saturday, a much stronger system will move into the region. It is expected to bring heavy mountain snow, very windy conditions and a mix of rain and snow in the valleys. An active weather pattern will continue into early next week with more valley rain and mountain snow.