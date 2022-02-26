This is what the new CDC mask guidelines mean for the Inland Northwest

by Emily Blume

SPOKANE, Wash. — New guidance from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention on masking gives us a look at which counties can take off the masks and where it’s not recommended, yet.

The “Community Levels of Disease” will be based on three different metrics:

New COVID-19 Hospitalizations

Hospital capacity

New COVID-19 cases

As for what this means for you, and your family, as you can see here, most of the Inland Northwest’s surrounding areas fall in either the low or medium category. There is the exception of Bonner County, which is a “High COVID-19 Community.”

Their guidance says in green counties, local officials can drop any indoor mask rules. In yellow communities, high-risk people for severe disease should be cautious. In orange counties, the CDC suggests says masking should be universal.

However, in Washington state, the mask mandate isn’t set to be lifted until March 21. Governor Inslee did share a statement saying that the deadline is still in effect, and he will assess the new guidance, and share more information next week.

Our office and @WADeptHealth are reviewing the updated guidance from the @CDCgov and evaluating their data, metrics and approach. March 21 remains the current date for ending the state’s indoor mask requirements, and we’ll have more to say next week. — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) February 26, 2022

“This updated approach focuses on directing our prevention efforts towards protecting people at high risk for severe illness and preventing hospitals and healthcare systems from being overwhelmed,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said.

The CDC says more than 70-percent of the U.S. population lives in locations with low or medium COVID-19 community levels. These areas can remove their masks indoors, including inside schools. Only 28-percent of Americans live in a part of the country where they need to keep their masks on, indoors.

Based on the new @CDCgov, the areas in green and yellow (most in our area) are free to take their masks off indoors. HOWEVER, we're still under the @GovInslee mask mandate till March 21st. No word yet from his office on if that will be changed. @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/O2k1IPAngi — Emily Blume (@emilyblume_kxly) February 25, 2022

“Masking recommendations really need at this time to be a local decision because the rates of COVID-19 as they fall are, they’re not evenly distributed,” says Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, Director of Ohio Department of Health.

COVID-19 numbers have plummeted across the country with hospitalizations close to the lowest level since the Omicron surge, and COVID-related deaths are down 18% since last week.

Many states dropped mask mandates even before this guidance came out and many schools followed suit, making masks optional for students and staff.

RELATED: CDC Close to New Guidance on COVID-19 Restrictions

RELATED: Why did Gov. Inslee pick March 21 to lift the state’s indoor mask mandate?

RELATED: Washington lifting indoor mask mandate on March 21

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.