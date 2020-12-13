‘This is tremendous news’; Gov. Inslee announces COVID vaccinations could start as soon as Tuesday

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Inslee announced that COVID-19 vaccines will roll out across Washington on Monday, with vaccinations starting as soon as Tuesday.

Inslee made the announcement Sunday with the State Department of Health and the COVID Vaccine Scientific Safety Review Workgroup.

The vaccine was approved for emergency authorization by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food & Drug Administration, and the Western States’ vaccine review workgroup gave it unanimous approval — urging immediate usage across Washington, Oregon and California.

“We know there’s much to do, but having this vaccine is just tremendous news,” said Inslee, who noted that this vaccine will be another tool to combat COVID along with items like WA Notify.

As expected, healthcare workers and long-term care facility residents are first on the docket for vaccinations — however, Inslee notes that it will be a long time before nationwide vaccinations finally curb the spread of COVID.

“We know that, with this vaccine, our challenges are not at an end,” said Inslee, “we now know there will be an end to this turmoil — we know that this vaccine is going to work.”

