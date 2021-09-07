‘This is their life’: The Spokane Symphony is back after more than 550 days

by Kaitlin Knapp

SPOKANE, Wash. — The band is back together! The Spokane Symphony went more than 550 days of no concerts, large practices, or an audience to play for. This changed over Labor Day weekend.

They played their annual free concerts in Liberty Lake and most recently at the Pavilion at Riverfront Park.

“We’re here to enjoy the sunshine and listen to some great music,” said Scott Kinder-Pyle, a concert-goer. “We’ve been coming here on and off since ’91.”

Monday night’s concert didn’t come without some changes. The concert is normally at Comstock Park. However, because of January’s windstorm, the uprooted trees caused some irrigation issues, so the park is under construction.

Another big change — COVID-19 safety measures. Audience members had to show either their vaccination card or negative COVID test within the past 72 hours.

“We just think it’s the right thing to do, to protect everybody and be able to keep the symphony playing, keeping things going,” said Jeff vom Saal, executive director of the Spokane Symphony.

Music is something everyone missed, especially the orchestra players.

“Music is such a wonderful shared experience and playing for an audience is something I will never take for granted,” said Kim Plewniak, assistant principal bass of the symphony.

Vom Saal said this is their calling and it is good to have the team back together.

“This is what life ought to be where we can gather with our neighbors, our friends and my spouse and hang out,” Kinder-Pyle said. “Music for me is just a great escape and chance to renew my spirit.”

The Spokane Symphony’s 76th season begins on Saturday, September 18 with Masters 1, “The Return of the Symphony.”

RELATED: Spokane Symphony to require vaccine proof, negative COVID tests for concert-goers

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.