This is the most snow Spokane has ever received on December 30th… and it’s still snowing

SPOKANE, Wash. — December 30, 2020 will go down in history as receiving the most snow on this date, and that’s as snow continues to fall around the region.

The official total just before 5:00 pm at the Spokane International Airport was 7.5 inches. The previous record for this day was 5.4″ in 1990. The most for any day on record was 12.5 inches during Spokane’s “Snowpocalypse” in 2008.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect through Thursday morning in the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene area.

While the snow continues to fall, it’s not getting close to breaking the all-time records for snowiest days in Spokane history.

According to the Spokane International Airport, the highest single day of snowfall on record was back in 1954, when 12.7 inches were reported on January 21st. 2008 recorded the second and third highest days, back to back, on December 17th and 18th.

You can view a breakdown of previous snow accumulation totals below.

Additional weekend storms will bring more snow to mountain passes, starting Friday.

