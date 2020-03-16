‘This is not a crisis’: Kootenai Co. Emergency Management gives update on COVID-19 response

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

KOOTENAI CO., Wash. — Kootenai County Emergency Management held a press conference addressing the county’s response to COVID-19 developments.

The Board of County Commissioners issued a disaster declaration on Sunday, which opened an Emergency Operation Center (EOC) for a coordinated response, and provides county-wide resources for first responders with Panhandle Health and Kootenai Health.

The EOC citizen assist line can be reached at 208-446-2292.

Kootenai County Sheriff Ben Wolfinger said there was “a lot of fake news out there,” and stresses that there is no plan to close state borders, or to close Interstate 90 at State Line—contrary, he said, to information people may see on social media.

Sheriff Wolfinger also noted that Emergency Management is working with school districts to determine their next steps.

Chief Chris Ways noted that, as far as personal safety goes, the information is rapidly changing. Ways urged the public to go to the CDC website to stay up-to-date on preventative measures.

If you are ill or have a cough, Ways said, stay home and stay calm. He reported that Panhandle Health established a COVID-19 information hotline at 1-877-415-5225, which is available Monday–Friday 8 a.m.–7 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.

“We are in a preparation, information stage, not a crisis stage,” Sheriff Wolfinger added.

Ways stated that coronavirus testing is not open to the public, and is only done through a physician’s or nurse practitioner’s order. Ways said that no clinics are currently accepting walk-in virus testing.

Additionally, Emergency Management is making changes to local dispatch—911 dispatchers will be asking new questions related to COVID-19, to make sure first responders are properly protected.

Sheriff Wolfinger stressed that people should not call 911 for anything other than emergencies—including for COVID-19 information, or for rides to a clinic. He said they should instead call their healthcare provider.

“The worst thing we can do is give out false information,” said Ways.

According to Emergency Management, 80 percent of the people who get the virus will only be mildly ill—meaning a fever, cough or sore throat. They will likely recover at home just fine. 15 percent of patients, however, would need hospitalization, with another 2–5 percent critically ill.

Emergency Management urges the same safety guidelines as Trump’s Sunday press conference: avoid gatherings over 10 people, avoid drinking at bars, eating at restaurants, and stay home.

“This is not a panic, this is not a crisis,” said Sheriff Wolfinger.

