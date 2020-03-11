Gonzaga Athletics responds to NCAA’s ruling to ban fans at upcoming games

Zach Walls by Zach Walls, Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga Athletics and women’s basketball coach Lisa Fortier are responding to the recent decision to ban fans from the NCAA tournament.

The NCAA recently gathered an advisory panel to oversee happenings with the coronavirus and announced the decision on Wednesday.

“This decision is in the best interest of public health, including the coaches, administrators, fans and, most importantly, our student athletes,” the statement said. “We recognize the opportunity to compete in an NCAA national championship is an experience of a lifetime for the students and their families. Today, we will move forward and conduct championships consistent with the current information and will continue to monitor and make adjustments as need.”

Lisa Fortier, the head coach of the Gonzaga women’s basketball team, tweeted this just minutes after the announcement:

This is insane. — Lisa Mispley Fortier (@FortZagWBB) March 11, 2020

Gonzaga Athletics also officially responded to the announcement:

“We recognize the difficult conditions that forced the NCAA to make this decision. The current situation is very disappointing for our student-athletes and coaches, and it will have an undeniable impact on their experience. They’ve worked their whole lives for this moment and due to the circumstances, they are going to have a diminished experience. We have an amazing amount of support in the Spokane community, and we are disappointed for them to not be able to be in attendance and experience the games.”

NCAA President Mark Emmert statement on limiting attendance at NCAA events: https://t.co/TIHHJjdse5 pic.twitter.com/8I1HdceDfN — NCAA (@NCAA) March 11, 2020

The Gonzaga Women are slated to host the first two rounds at the McCarthy Athletic Center if they receive a top 16 seed. Gonzaga was ranked 11th in the most recent AP poll.

The Division I Women’s Basketball Tournament tips-off on March 20.

