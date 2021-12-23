‘This is humbling’: Washington man thankful for vaccine as he battles breakthrough COVID case

by Kaitlin Knapp

Credit: Tom Eilertson

COVID-19 is spreading during another holiday season.

While many people are traveling to see their loved ones, some families are stuck at home battling the virus. That is the case for the Eilertsons.

They are fully vaccinated and say they are thankful for it. Being vaccinated greatly reduces your chance of being hospitalized or dying from the virus.

“For two nights, I couldn’t sleep, so I had to sit in a chair and prop myself up because if I laid down, I felt like I had a 100-pound weight laying on my chest,” Tom Eilertson said. “The respiratory thing is what scared me the most because that’s why people go to the hospital.”

Tom has spent five days in his bedroom, eating lunch in what his family calls the “COVID corner.”

He has missed three Christmas get-togethers and he even thought about telling his daughter, who lives in Pullman, to not come over. Despite the setbacks, there is some good news. He could be developing what Oregon Health and Science University researchers are now calling “super immunity.”

RELATED: Pandemic ‘end game’: Oregon researchers find breakthrough COVID cases bring ‘super immunity’

Their research shows that people who are already vaccinated, who then get infected with breakthrough COVID-19 cases, are left with higher protection against the virus.

Initial research found that breakthrough infections generate a “robust immune response against the Delta variant,” but the authors suggest the same response is likely for other COVID-19 variants, including omicron.

“The immunity is really much superior by a long shot, much better than either one of those alone,” said Marcel Curlin of OHSU’s School of Medicine.

Tom’s immune system could be 1,000 times more effective against other COVID variants. He says he’s more at ease knowing that he’s battling the virus while vaccinated, but said he is kicking himself that he did not get a booster sooner.

Tom got vaccinated in March and he wanted to get a booster the first day of his vacation, but he got sick before that day could come.

While he spends a few more days in his “COVID corner,” Tom now has someone else in his corner. His wife, Joan, just tested positive.

“Again, this is humbling,” Tom said. “We didn’t let our guard down, but it just got us this time.”

READ: 4 News Now Q&A: What should you know about the first COVID pills?

RELATED: Pfizer pill become 1st US-authorized home COVID treatment

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.