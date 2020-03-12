‘This is going to be painful’: Economic impacts of COVID-19 could soon be felt in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. – March is usually a month packed with tourism and sporting events in Spokane. This year is starting to look a little different.

“We’re the only ones eating here trying to support local business,” said Kate Hudson, Public Relations Manager with Visit Spokane.

Empty restaurants are something locals in Spokane aren’t used to seeing this time of year.

“It makes me sad because this is usually such a happy month for Spokane,” said Hudson.

In less than 24 hours, several events in Spokane have been cancelled due to coronavirus concerns. These include the Washington Middle School Basketball Championships and the Pacific Northwest Volleyball Qualifier.

On top of that, the NCAA announced no fans will be allowed at the upcoming basketball tournaments.

“These economic impacts are going to be far reaching and they’re going to last for a very long time,” Hudson said.

According to Hudson, tourism and hospitality in Spokane County alone are a $1.3 billion industry.

“I was feeling devastated for our local businesses, our restaurants, and our hotels,” said Hudson.

However, Hudson said the impacts will stretch far beyond that.

“It provides about $1,000 in tax relief for every household in Spokane County.”

While a loss this big may have people feeling on edge, Hudson and her family are looking at the bigger picture.

“Hopefully by being proactive and cancelling some of these events and getting things under control, perhaps we can stem the flow and recover more quickly,” she said.

