‘This is going to be a day we’ll never forget’: Silver Mountain avalanche victims remembered a year later

KELLOGG, Idaho — Thursday marks one year since an avalanche took the lives of three skiers on Silver Mountain.

Hours turned into days of searching for survivors, only to end up with three people gone: Carl Humphreys, Scott Parsons and Molly Hubbard.

Ski resorts honored their lives Thursday morning and those who did survive the terrifying slide.

“I was driving and it gives me goosebumps even thinking about it right now,” said Chuck Watkins.

Watkins remembers that day vividly, losing his friend 58-year-old Humphreys to the avalanche.

“He was a free spirit, he was an adventurer. He was always living on the edge. He probably was one of the most profound water kayakers of the area,” he said of Humphreys.

Now his name, along with Parsons and Hubbard’s, is forever etched into a wind chime in remembrance.

It was made by Paul Hoskinson, a friend of one of the victims, Silver Mountain said.

The wind chime hangs along the Wardner Peak Traverse where the avalanche started.

In honor of them, the people who survived, and the work ski patrol did, Silver Mountain stopped the lifts at 11:04 a.m. – the time the avalanche triggered – for a moment of silence.

That tragedy now helps others remember and understand the risks they take while enjoying the outdoors. They also want to bring awareness to avalanche safety.

“This is going to be a day we’ll never forget, and we’ll all continue to keep learning and be safe because of Carl’s loss,” Watkins said.

Watkins says Carl’s wife, Cara, died two months after him due to health issues. The two are buried near Rose Lake on the way to Silver Mountain.

Now, every time Watkins drives to get up the mountain, he thinks of them.

“You can’t not help but think about Carl and Cara and all the goodness that they brought to everybody’s lives,” he said.

While Watkins mourns the loss of those lives that day, he always wants to celebrate the lives that survived.

