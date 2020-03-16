‘This is an event we will get through’: Local officials detail plans to help community through coronavirus uncertainty

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson, Elenee Dao

Copyright: 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash. — Elected officials and local business leaders joined together Monday to detail plans to help the greater Spokane community through the duration of the coronavirus.

Though many aspects remain uncertain, one message rang clear from local leaders: the community must band together to get through this difficult time.

Spokane County Commissioner Al French said the county has declared an emergency. He asked the community to be careful about buying patterns because stockpiling is taking supplies away from those who need them most, like medical professionals who are directly working with patients.

“Don’t shut your life down,” French said. “This is an event we will get through.”

Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward also announced a declaration of civil emergency, which will move forward to the City Council for approval.

“We have to get behind our communities,” Woodward said.

Woodward announced her team has enacted a campaign called #OrderUp, in an effort to support local businesses by ordering take out or delivery meals while restaurants are under an order to halt in-store service.

RELATED: Here’s what Inslee has ordered to close to help fight the coronavirus

READ: Supporting local restaurants: Where you can order takeout or delivery

Woodward encouraged others to join in by snapping photos of their meals and using the hashtag on social media.

“We are a compassionate community that always gives,” Woodward said. “Small business is the lifeblood of our economy.”

Alisha Benson, CEO of Greater Spokane Incorporated, said their organization is working with the cities and county, Visit Spokane and local chambers to keep the business community stay informed. GSI sent out a business impact survey to better under impacts and support needed, and has increased business outreach through state, local and federal resources. Benson said they are using multiple channels to communicate with local businesses and are working to keep the community up-to-date.

The city has also taken steps to suspend late fees and water shut-offs throughout the outbreak.

“Today, we are helping to ensure that our citizens will have access to clean and safe water for drinking, hand washing and keeping their families safe,” Woodward said. “Our lives have become very different in the last few days, and at the City, we recognize that our families may face financial hardships as a result of the changes being implemented to slow the spread of this disease.”

Meantime, Avista CEO Dennis Vermillion said the energy company is not disconnecting utilities at this time. Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich said officials are also looking at suspending all evictions.

“I really don’t want to put people out on the streets at a time when our homeless are the most impacted in reference to this situation,” Knezovich said.

He added that legal advisors are researching how to go about stopping evictions, but did not have further info on it.

“This is our generation’s test. We are strong nation, a strong community, a strong city, county and we will get through this,” Knezovich said.

WATCH LIVE: Greater Spokane Emergency Management gives update on local efforts to combat coronavirus Posted by 4 News Now on Monday, March 16, 2020

RELATED: Coronavirus Guide: Staying up-to-date on cases, who to call and how to prepare

READ: All closures and cancellations amid COVID-19 outbreak