‘This is America as it should be’: Gov. Inslee congratulates Biden, Harris on historic win

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Governor Jay Inslee congratulated President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris for a historic win on Saturday, saying, “This is America as it should be.”

After Election Day turned into a tumultuous Election Week, it was Pennsylvania that pushed Biden over the necessary 270 electoral vote mark, CNN and the Associated Press projected. Biden broke the record for most votes ever received by a presidential candidate on Wednesday, when he surpassed former President Obama’s record with more than 70 million.

READ: Joe Biden to become the 46th president of the United States, CNN projects

“I am extremely optimistic about America’s future under their leadership,” said Inslee in a statement. “The Biden-Harris administration will restore our nation to its principles, with respect for the rights of each and every American regardless of personal opinion or patronage.”

“Most importantly, this new administration will govern on behalf of all states and all Americans, with an aim toward unity over division,” Inslee goes on to say.

You can read his full statement HERE.

READ: Harris bursts through another barrier, becoming the first female, first Black and first South Asian vice president-elect

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.