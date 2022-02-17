‘This is a way to support direct individuals’: Big Table accepting donations for restaurant workers during Inlander Restaurant Week

by Destiny Richards

Big Table on Facebook Big Table accepting donations for restaurant workers during Inlander Restaurant Week

SPOKANE, Wash. — Inlander Restaurant Week is a great time to support local restaurants and try new things.

But there’s one way you can go a step further to support hospitality workers individually.

Big Table is a non-profit in Spokane that caters to the needs of hospitality workers in our region.

From busboys to cooks to servers, Big Table steps in financially to help employees who are in crisis and can’t make ends meet.

This is the second year Big Table is a part of Inlander Restaurant Week.

Participating restaurants will have QR codes on their menus.

Patrons can scan with their phones to learn more about what Big Table does. You can even make a donation.

Big Table Spokane’s City Director, Chris Deitz, says the pandemic has pushed some restaurant workers to the edge.

Especially with changing COVID restrictions and illness shutting restaurants down and putting workers in limbo over the past two years.

“While Inlander Restaurant Week is an incredible unique opportunity to support the industry as a whole, this is a way to support direct individuals who are really those frontline employees working to get by,” said Deitz.

This could be an employee who’s struggling to pay their rent or can’t afford car repairs, for example.

Big Table can accept referrals from that employee’s co-worker, friend or family member and then connect with them to provide financial assistance.

This year, Multicare Health System is also matching donations to help provide medical, dental and mental health care to restaurant workers in Spokane County.

“It‘s a server’s job to take care of you while you’re at the table. What is it to look a little bit further and just say ‘How do I serve this person for a moment?’,” said Deitz.

To learn more about what Big Table does for the hospitality industry, see the official website.

RELATED: Make those reservations: Inlander Restaurant Week menus are live

RELATED: ‘We’re having a hard time’: Local restaurants do what they can to battle staffing shortage, keep costs down

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.