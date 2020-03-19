‘This is a blessing’: Parents grateful for grab-and-go school meal sites

Ariana Lake by Ariana Lake

Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash.– Spokane Public Schools (SPS) launched its grab-and-go breakfast and lunch program Thursday.

The service started at 21 schools across Spokane. Students can go to pick up the free food between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. SPS Director of Nutrition Services Doug Wordell said the goal is to bring this to 38 locations by Monday, March 23. The child needs to be present to get the meal due to federal rules, according to Wordell.

Each site offers both a walk up and drive up option.

‼️ NEW to our School Closure page ‼️ Tomorrow, March 19, marks the first day of operation for 21 meal distribution sites. PLUS check out our collection of resources for families to use during the school closure as they see fit. https://t.co/7jfE1szR1w pic.twitter.com/yQskI9Fy1U — Spokane Schools (@spokaneschools) March 19, 2020

“Folks, we are not alone. Spokane has a great community,” Wordell said. “We’re going to help care for you and our meals will still be available for those kids in need.”

District 81 estimated 57 percent of SPS students rely on free or reduced meals. That’s about 17,600 kids, according to Wordell. Some of them visited distribution sites Thursday, including the one at Garfield Elementary School.

1/11 Copyright 4 News Now

2/11 Copyright 4 News Now

3/11 Copyright 4 News Now

4/11 Copyright 4 News Now

5/11 Copyright 4 News Now



6/11 Copyright 4 News Now

7/11 Copyright 4 News Now

8/11 Copyright 4 News Now

9/11 Copyright 4 News Now

10/11 Copyright 4 News Now



11/11 Copyright 4 News Now























Mother Stephanie Kerns said this is a huge help to her family and many others.

“It’s really, really awesome,” Kerns said. “I know a lot of kids go home and they don’t have anything. So, this is a blessing. It’s really cool.”

The district said any child under 18 that visits a site can leave with food.

RELATED:

Here’s where you can pick up meals for your kids while school is closed

Finding the Helpers: Indaba Coffee employees to read books to kids on Instagram Live

Here’s a list of resources for Spokane students learning from home

Spokane Public Schools offering childcare for first responders, health care workers

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.