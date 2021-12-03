‘This fits me’: WSU introduces Jake Dickert as 34th head football coach

PULLMAN, Wash.– Washington State University officially welcomed its new head football coach Thursday.

The university formally introduced Jake Dickert as its 34th head football Thursday at a press conference.

He said his vision is for the players to be champion people first and foremost. He will do that by bringing in experts in social justice and sports psychology, among other things. That will help him build on four pillars: trust, discipline, love, and competition.

Dickert said it’s one of his goals to show recruits what a unique place WSU is.

“We need to find the 25 best and right players for Washington State,” he said.

The conference wasn’t all about goals and his vision for the team. He also came prepared with jokes.

“I was gonna hug Butch on my way in, but I didn’t want to get a 15-year penalty.”

Over the weekend the news broke that Dickert would be the next coach. He had spent the last six weeks as the Coug’s interim leader. He led WSU to a 3-2 record with wins over Arizona State, Arizona and most recently, a dominating 40-13 Apple Cup victory in Seattle. The win snapped a seven-game skid to Washington and ended as WSU’s largest margin of victory in series history.

Going into the 2021 season, Dickert was in his second year as WSU’s defensive coordinator. In his first season in Pullman, the Washington State defense produced four All-Pac-12 Conference selections including linebacker Jahad Woods, who was second on the team with 31 tackles and led the team with 4.5 tackles-for-loss.



Dickert has 14 years of collegiate coaching experience and arrived at WSU after working three seasons at the University of Wyoming (2017-19.) That includes the 2019 campaign as the defensive coordinator while working with the linebackers and safeties.

“At one point I had to move my family eight times in nine years to get to this point,” Dickert said about the beginning of his coaching career.

Dickert said his family is excited to put down roots in Pullman.

“There’s very few times in life when you say, this fits me. This fits our lifestyle, this fits our value,” he said.

Dickert will have a five-year deal with the Cougs and will make $2.7 million a year.

