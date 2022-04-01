‘This day is special,’ Non-binary model and advocate reflects on National Trans Day of Visibility

by Rania Kaur

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Today is National Trans Day of Visibility. It’s a day for celebrating those who identify as trans and meant to raise awareness about discrimination.

Kimber London is non-binary model, who lives in North Idaho.

“It’s been tough to be me in general, in the world, but in North Idaho in particular,” they said. “When it comes to nonbinary or gender nonconforming, then it gets a little more confusing from what I’ve experienced with a lot of questions for me. So, this day is special because we get to talk about those things.”

Earlier this month, a proposed Idaho bill would’ve made it a felony to provide gender affirming medical care to trans youth. While it was passed in the Idaho house, it was blocked in the Senate. The bill will not go any further, at least in this session.

“I think a lot of these bills come from a place of obviously fear,” London said. “That’s what I try to remember and try to tell people is ‘look, at the end of the day, these are fear-based decisions, people who do not understand who we are and what the people who support us are and what they’re about.'”

London sits on the board for the North Idaho Pride Alliance. They explained, it’s been difficult for their community and many have left or have thought about leaving North Idaho.

“I’ve chosen to stay here because I really do believe, that with the right organization and with the right amount of people, we can really change this town,” they said. “We’re here, we’re queer, and we’re happy about it.”

The North Idaho Pride Alliance is planning on adding trans education as an emphasis for next year. They are planning to have Pride in the Park this June.

