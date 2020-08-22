Thirty more people test positive for COVID-19 in Whitman County

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

WHITMAN CO., Wash. — Thirty more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Whitman County, health officials reported Saturday.

There are now a total of 172 people who have tested positive for the virus in the county.

All of the most recent people to test positive are between the ages of 20-39, according to Whitman County Emergency Management. All are self isolating and in stable condition.

“Current COVID-19 activity highlights the need for individuals to maintain social distancing and personal vigilance,” it reads in release. “Masks are an easy and effective way to reduce the spread of COVID-19.”

READ: Spokane Co. is slowly flattening the curve, according to Health District

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.