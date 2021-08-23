Third person dies of injuries suffered in N. Spokane house fire

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — A third person has now died from injuries they suffered in a house fire on Sunday.

Spokane firefighters responded to an explosion call at E. Nebraska Ave and N. Perry St. Sunday afternoon. They found a house engulfed in flames, as well as two car fires when they arrived.

Authorities have not identified the victims but said one was a man and the other was a 17-year-old girl. They were found on the second floor of the house.

The victim who passed Monday had been hospitalized for severe burns. A fourth person was also burned, while a fifth person inside the house was not injured.

Sunday’s fire was the second deadly fire in Spokane this past week.

Two women, Peggie Titus and Sherri Vick, were killed in an apartment fire last Monday in Browne’s Addition.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Two people dead, two injured in north Spokane house fire

READ: Deadly Browne’s Addition fire being investigated as possible arson

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.