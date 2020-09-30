Third Spokane Veterans Home employee tests positive for COVID-19 within one week

SPOKANE, Wash. — Another employee has tested positive for COVID-19 at the Spokane Veterans Home, the Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs said Wednesday. The positive test marks the third employee to be diagnosed with the virus in the span of one week.

The employee was asymptomatic, according to WSDVA, but tested positive during a regular required testing. They are now self-isolating at home.

The employee who tested positive was wearing proper PPE while working with residents, according to a release.

As a precaution, the Veterans Home will conduct symptom and temperature checks every four hours for all residents who may have come in contact with that person. Additionally, those residents will be tested every 3-7 days until two weeks have passed since the last person tested positive.

Staff are screened as soon as they get to work each day. They will continue to be tested on a weekly basis until the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Service say otherwise.

