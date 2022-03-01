Third Spokane Valley murder suspect arrested for October shooting

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.– A third suspect in a Spokane Valley murder has been arrested after months on the run.

The Spokane Valley Police Department said Simon Ben, 22, was arrested Monday afternoon.

Investigators said Ben was involved with planning to rob Allyson Davis, 37, in October. Davis was shot and later died on Oct. 11, 2021.

Detectives said they believe Kayla Holden, 29, and 42-year-old Jerome J. Lee Jr approached Davis and another man asking for a ride. There was some type of altercation and Davis was shot. She was taken to the hospital but later died.

Officers arrested Lee Jr. three days after the shooting and developed probable cause to arrest Holden. An anonymous tip sent to Crime Stoppers of the Northwest helped police find Holden in December.

On Monday, Spokane police officers contacted Ben during an unrelated call for service and notified Spokane Valley Major Crimes Detectives. He was taken to the Public Safety Building to be interviewed, but he would not answer any questions when he was advised of his rights.

Ben was booked into jail and faces charges of conspiracy to commit robbery 1st-degree and 1st-degree murder. His bond is set at $1,000,000.

