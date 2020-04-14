Third Samaritan Healthcare employee tests positive for COVID-19, shows no symptoms

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A third employee at Samaritan Healthcare in Moses Lake has tested positive for COVID-19. The employee is asymptomatic and self-isolating.

According to a release from the hospital, it appears the employee contracted the virus through community exposure. The employee has not worked since they were initially contacted by the Grant County Health District for having been exposed to another positive patient within the community. Samaritan officials believe there is no identifiable patient risk.

“Our continued thoughts and prayers for strength and healing are with our employee and their family at this time,” stated Samaritan CEO, Theresa Sullivan. “While we know this war against COVID-19 is far from over, we are seeing encouraging news in the recovery of our employees who have been infected.”

Two other employees previously tested positive for COVID-19, but have since been cleared by the GCHD and have returned to work.

The two previously diagnosed employees work on a separate campus from the newest employee.

As of Tuesday, there have been 122 confirmed cases of coronavirus and two COVID-related deaths in Grant County.

