Third case of COVID-19 confirmed in Grant County

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Health officials have confirmed a third confirmed-positive case of COVID-19 in the county.

The Grant County Health District reports that the patient has not been linked to the county’s other cases. They say this patient is a man in his 40s who had traveled to a foreign area prior to his illness. The Health District says he is a priest with the Yakima Diocese.

Members of the Yakima Diocese are being asked to self-quarantine and to identify close contacts by the Health District, and parish members will be notified when and where the patient held services.

“We continue to strongly advises[sic] our communities of faith to make most urgent steps toward protecting our vulnerable in a unified and coordinated way,” said the Grant County Health District. “It is time to protect our communities by distancing from each other even when worshiping, which could be a challenge but also is a unique opportunity to bring us together.”

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.