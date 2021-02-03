Third Airway Heights inmate dies from COVID-19

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — A third Airway Heights Corrections Center inmate has died from COVID-19, the State Department of Corrections said Tuesday.

The inmate was being treated for the virus at a community healthcare facility when they passed away, according to a release. This marks the eleventh person to die from the virus while in the DOC’s care.

A total of 1,670 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 at the AHCC, marking the largest prison outbreak in Washington. In the past month alone, 238 inmates have tested positive at the facility.

You can keep track of COVID data at DOC facilities statewide HERE.

