‘Think Big Festival’ coming to Coeur d’Alene this year

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho — A Coeur d’Alene organization is showing its appreciation to frontline workers during this pandemic.

Think Big Festival kicks off this Thursday—organizers describe it as the “world’s greatest tech festival.” Ordinarily, there is a giant tech street fair, parties and industry experts.

Like many events, the tech festival has had to modify its format to keep people safe. That means holding three small events—one of which will be in Coeur d’Alene. The others will be held in Florida and New York. To honor just some of our local essential workers, Innovation Collective is offering free tickets to all teachers and health care workers.

To get your hands on a ticket, CLICK HERE.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.