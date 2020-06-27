Things cool down as the first week of summer wraps up
SPOKANE, Wash. — Things got hot Friday, but temperatures are cooling down as the Inland Northwest wraps up its first week into the summer season.
Temperatures are expected to drop Saturday, roughly 10-16 degrees lower than Friday’s readings.
The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Kittitas Valley, where wind gusts are expected to reach 55-60 miles per hour.
Highs are expected to reach 70 on Sunday, with a chance of showers. A possible thunderstorm could hit in the early afternoon, according the NWS.
