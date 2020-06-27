Things cool down as the first week of summer wraps up

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — Things got hot Friday, but temperatures are cooling down as the Inland Northwest wraps up its first week into the summer season.

Temperatures are expected to drop Saturday, roughly 10-16 degrees lower than Friday’s readings.

The strong cold front we've been talking about was poised to exit the region shortly. In its wake was a much cooler air mass. Expect high temperatures this afternoon to be anywhere from 10-16°F cooler than yesterday's readings. #wawx #idwx. pic.twitter.com/Dt1gfqXQsm — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) June 27, 2020

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Kittitas Valley, where wind gusts are expected to reach 55-60 miles per hour.

Highs are expected to reach 70 on Sunday, with a chance of showers. A possible thunderstorm could hit in the early afternoon, according the NWS.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.