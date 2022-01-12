Stevens Pass looks to reopen Wednesday despite avalanche danger

by Will Wixey

SPOKANE, Wash. — After being closed for nearly a week, Stevens Pass looks to finally reopen sometime Wednesday.

Stevens Pass, like most of the other Washington passes, was hit with record-breaking amounts of snow. However, Stevens Pass beat out the other passes in total snow, and ice accumulated.

After dealing with ice slabs up to four inches thick this weekend, WSDOT East crews are still working hard to clear the roads. Plows have been working nonstop, but considering Stevens runs through Leavenworth, which requested help from the National Guard due to extreme snowfall, it’s been hard to reopen.

Stevens Pass crews are now working to de-ice the roads instead of clearing snow. Freezing rain is making US 2 look like a long and wet ice rink, plus there’s now avalanche concerns.

No, this isn't a new Olympic skating team, this is our crew working to clear several inches of compact ice off the roadway on Stevens Pass. Avalanche danger from freezing rain forced us out of the west side yesterday but we will reassess this morning. Stay tuned for updates. pic.twitter.com/LqK425w2Rl — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) January 12, 2022

WSDOT East says they’ll have more updates Wednesday morning for when Stevens Pass will reopen. We will continue to update this story as more information comes out.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

