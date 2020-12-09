‘They’re being treated like they shouldn’t even be alive’: Inmate says staff is to blame for outbreak at Airway Heights Corrections Center

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — More and more facilities are having COVID-19 outbreaks. Prisons are no exception. As of Tuesday evening, 671 inmates have tested positive for the virus at the Airway Heights Corrections Center.

Tobin Sather lives at the Airway Heights Corrections Center. He says during the course of the pandemic, things have become worse and worse.

“Those basic things, when those start decaying, somebody has to stand up or else it just gets worse,” said Sather.

Sather has been an inmate at the Airway Heights Corrections Center for 12 years. He thought prison life was hard before. He says now, it’s much, much worse.

“I’ve had two showers in 14 days. There’s probably people here that have gone longer than that. We went four hours yesterday without being able to use a toilet,” Sather said.

Sather says that’s the reality for hundreds of prisoners at the facility. To make matters worse, more than 600 of them now have COVID-19.

“I was angry. I heard about the outbreak when I got a phone call from my husband,” his wife said.

His wife, who goes by Lee, says an officer was to blame. The Department of Corrections won’t confirm that.

“Even when we were in the video visits when we had them, I saw officers walking around without masks on,” Lee said.

“I can say that I saw a sergeant last night. For retaliation reasons I’m not going to say his name, but he was standing out in the general population area not wearing a mask at all,” said Sather.

It’s an outbreak they say could have been avoided. Now that many are contagious, the couple says they want to speak out about the way prisoners are being treated.

Sather is looking at eight more long years behind bars.

“Most of these guys were doing COVID response work before they got sick. My husband was making gowns. Now they’re being treated like they shouldn’t even be alive,” said Lee.

“I can’t stand by and remain silent for evil to prevail and do nothing. Even though I’m sitting in prison, I’ve committed a crime. I’m doing my time, but I want people to be treated humanely,” Sather said.

