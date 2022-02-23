‘They will have to run away’: Local families worry about loved ones in the middle of Russia, Ukrainian tension

by Esther Bower

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Inland Northwest is home to thousands of Ukrainian immigrants. As the world watches tension mount, one local family just hopes their loved ones can stay safe in their homeland.

The Yaresyo family has lived in Spokane for years. They’ve run Kiev Euro Market for 17 years, which is a slice of Ukraine nestled in the Inland Northwest. Their Eastern European roots run deep, but now they’re concerned about their family they haven’t seen for years as Russia’s threat grows.

“I really worry about my family there,” said Oleg Yaresyo. He came to America in June 1996 and settled for good in Spokane two years later where he started a family.

Some of his family is still in Ukraine. His parents and brother are there, and today, he can’t believe the crisis in Ukraine is this bad.

“No one even had the close clue that this stuff that’s happening would ever happen,” Yaresyo added. “It’s hard to predict anything, hard to come up with any ideas or solutions, but they will have to run away.”

He says his mom is 80 years old and he doesn’t know how she will leave safely. He thinks his brother would try and escape to Poland if possible.

Yaresyo last visited his homeland in 2019. The memories he’s looking back on now are far from today’s reality.

“They’re just watching the news, and no one is even going to work,” he said. “There is no business going on nothing.”

Business is still going on at Kiev Market. Shelves are still stocked with candy and soda straight from Ukraine. As people shop from a homeland of delicacies, a family is delicately hanging on to hope.

“They want to have democracy. They want to have their own rights guarded by the government,” Yaresyo said.

