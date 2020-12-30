‘They were inseparable’: Spokane family loses both parents in two-week span

SPOKANE, Wash. — Grieving the loss of one parent is one thing, but a family from Spokane lost both mom and dad within a two-week span.

“They were inseparable. They were never apart. They were married for 38 years,” son Dean’O Hill told 4 News Now.

His parents, Lydia and Dean V., loved each other. It was apparent in the dozens of photos they had together in their lifetime, enjoying everything life had to offer.

“They did everything together. They did everything with us. They were definitely a very strong, huge cornerstone in our family as a whole,” Dean’O said of his parents.

On the morning of December 13, Dean V. suddenly had a heart attack, passing away.

Going through the holidays with sadness in their hearts, that grief mounted the day after Christmas.

Lydia had been in the hospital for other health issues prior to when her husband passed. She was stable, doing fine, but then she wasn’t. Lydia passed away the day after Christmas. Doctors told the family it was because of broken heart syndrome.

“Her heart was just so shattered,” Dean’O said.

One of the more unfortunate things from all this, Dean’O and his family couldn’t be by their mom’s side for her final moments. A situation many others have experienced because of COVID-19 restrictions.

“It was so tragic. The last words I had to speak with her were on Zoom, that really messes with me,” Dean’O said.

Now, he and his family are left planning a funeral for both parents.

It’s an even heavier feeling knowing that the rest of their family and their tribe, The Crow Tribe, can’t be there for a proper service.

An important thing in the Native American Culture is family. Not being able to have other surrounding one another is tough during COVID-19.

“We can’t even have a proper funeral because there’d be hundreds of people there from our especially our whole community, our whole tribe,” Dean’O said.

The tribe has also been hit with more devastation. Dean’O said it lost at least three people in the last month to COVID-19.

“I feel like I’m in a nightmare I can’t wake up from,” he said.

The stress is mounting for Dean’O, too.

“One blow after the other,” he described. As a DJ in Spokane, he’s been out of work for the last nine months with the pandemic.

Expenses have been tough on the family with hospital stays and now the funeral, Dean’O said. The family started a fundraiser on Facebook to help offset those costs.

Now, the Hill Family is bringing their parents back home to their tribe, burying them in Montana where they belong – next to one another, together.

“Losing both parents within two weeks, it is, I don’t even know. The grieving process is going to take a long time,” Dean’O said.

