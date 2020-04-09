‘They really are our invisible caregiver heroes’: Arc of Spokane in need of PPE donations

SPOKANE, Wash. – An organization that helps people with developmental disabilities is in need of some help itself.

The Arc of Spokane has a residential program where about 50 people with disabilities are living in the community together or independently.

Those people have caregivers and those caregivers are in need of personal protection equipment, too.

“They really are our invisible caregiver heroes and we need to make sure they need to do their job with protective equipment that they need,” said Sima Thorpe, the executive director of the Arc of Spokane.

Barbara Lingo sewed hundreds of masks for the organization, but they are still in need of more.

“[I] was just impressed with how dedicated they were, at the expense of not protecting themselves because there wasn’t enough equipment,” Lingo said. Her daughter is an Arc client, who has been receiving help for years.

The organization is in need of more cleaning supplies, personal protective equipment like masks and gloves, along with some games or fun activities.

You can drop off donations at the Arc’s office on 320 E. Second Avenue.

For a full list of items they need, visit their website here.

