‘They did the best they could:’ Gonzaga students emotional over loss against Arkansas

by Kaitlin Knapp

SPOKANE, Wash. — Zags cheered on the Bulldogs up until the last second, despite the disappointing game.

Fans like Kady Amsbary and Jessica Batey packed Logan Tavern on Thursday evening. They got there nearly four hours before the game to get a spot.

As the clock ticked down, Zags were in complete shock. The loss was unexpected as Gonzaga is the number 1 seed in the tournament.

While they will not be moving forward, Amsbary and Batey say they’re proud of the team and proud to be a Zag.

“They played their best and we’re still so Go Zags,” Amsbary said.

“You never know what any team is going to bring out and I think at the end of the day, they did the best they could,” Batey said.

The friends said they’re going to be back next year cheering them on.

The last time Gonzaga did not make it past the Sweet Sixteen was back in 2018 when they lost to Florida State in the regional semifinal.

