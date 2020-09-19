‘They are doing really well’: Parents severely burned in Cold Springs Fire recovering at Harborview

SEATTLE, Wash. — Parents who were severely burned in the Cold Springs Fire continue to recover at Harborview Medical Center, a family member said in an update on Friday.

“They are doing really well,” Dawnmarie Baxter, the sister of Jamie Hyland, said in an update. “Every day they are meeting and exceeding the expectations.”

Jake, Jamie and Uriel Hyland of Renton were visiting their property in Okanogan when the Cold Springs Fire started.

According to a GoFundMe set up for the family, they tried to get away from the fire in their truck, but had to run to escape the flames.

The Hylands were found by a Colville Tribal boat along the river early Wednesday morning, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Their one-year-old son, Uriel, had passed away when rescuers got to the family.

The Hylands remain in serious condition at Harborview’s intensive care unit, according to UW Medicine, though they are improving.

In a video update, Baxter said the Colville tribal officers who found the Hylands had returned from work to learn the family was missing. According to Baxter, they immediately rushed back out to find them.

“Every time she tells this story- and it’s been at least five to six times- she said ‘please tell them, please tell the world, they took off their jackets with their body warmth on it and put it right on us, and held us, you know, in their warmth,’” said Baxter.

Jamie Hyland was 14 weeks pregnant at the time of the fire. Her baby did not make it, Baxter said.

“Their faith is so strong and that’s what’s holding them together,” said Baxter. “They are not only fighting, but they are at peace and they are going to overcome this.”

