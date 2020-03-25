These Kendall Yards restaurants will deliver food right to your car

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — Several restaurants in Kendall Yards are making your access to takeout that much easier.

Now, you can have food delivered from one of your favorite restaurants without even leaving your car. Kendall Yards To Go is making it possible.

All you have to do is place an order with one the participating restaurants. Then drive to the designated pick up area (1335 W. Summit Pkwy).

From there, a concierge will deliver your order to you while you wait in your car.

Click on one of the participating restaurants below to view their menu:

All to-go services are available from 11 a.m.- 7 p.m., Mondays, and 9 a.m.- 7 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday.

