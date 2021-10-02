These are the stories you need to know for October 1, 2021

Take a deep breath, we made it to the end of the workweek!

It’s feeling like fall

Saturday might just be the quintessential fall day in the Inland Northwest. The leaves are changing here in Spokane, and you can count on bright blue skies to illuminate them. It is going to be crisp, especially in the morning.

Break out your cutest fall sweaters for morning soccer games. We will start the day off in the 30s and 40s around the region. You can probably shed a layer on your afternoon Green Bluff outing.

Highs will top out in the mid-60s, which is exactly what you’d expect in early October. There will be a few high and mid-level clouds filtering the sunshine late in the day, but they are just passing through. Mostly sunny skies will return for Sunday. Sunday will also be just a little bit warmer, with highs in the lower 70s.

FULL FORECAST: Perfect fall weather this weekend! Cooler and wetter weather in the forecast – Kris

Stay tuned

You’ll want to make sure you catch 4 News Now Nightside tonight at 11. Our reporter Kaitlin Knapp takes a deeper dive into why health experts are worried about the rise in COVID-19 cases in kids.

Plus, falling leaves mean Friday night lights! Keith Osso and Alex Crescenti will live with our Friday Night Sports Extra! 🏈

#BYOB: Bring your own bag

Today is the day– that Washingon’s plastic bag ban goes into effect.

We just wanted to give you a little reminder to pack your reusable bag with you if you’re planning on doing any weekend shopping. If you forget, that’s okay, but it will cost you. A recyclable paper or plastic bag will cost you eight cents.

This applies to grocery stores, restaurants, retail stores, small vendors and a business could charge you more at their discretion.

Businesses will keep the money and the charge will show up on your receipt on two separate lines.

What you need to know about Washington’s plastic bag ban

Sending mail? Plan ahead.

Starting today, you can expect your mail to get to you a little later than usual. That’s true if you’re shipping something out, too. ✉️ The reason for the slowdown is the USPS Post Master wants to cut costs which could lead to longer delivery times.

Rates are also rising for the holidays on commercial and retail packages. Those prices start on Sunday, Oct. 3.

Don’t worry, Spokane’s Post Master told us you will still get your mail and everything is fine.

MORE: ‘I’m really frustrated’: USPS increases delivery time on first-class mail

