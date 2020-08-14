These are the organizations that will receive Spokane’s CARES Act funds

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane City Council members are considering six organizations to receive $2.9 million of CARES Act funds.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act provided $2 trillion in economic relief nationwide against the COVID-19 pandemic. Spokane County received $92 million from the Act.

A review committee is suggesting a portion of that money goes to help several non-profits in the community. That includes:

Catholic Charities: rent assistance

Community Minded Enterprises: child care support

Family Promise of Spokane: rent assistance

Geocko, Inc. dba LiveStories: small business grant protection

Spokane Arts Commission: arts & culture sector grants

Spokane Workforce Council: rent assistance

City Council members will consider those recommendations on Monday.

“Getting the funding out into the community can be the most time consuming. I am thrilled our team was able to make this process as succinct as possible,” says Mayor Nadine Woodward.

Agencies looking to take part in the second round of funding must apply by August 23. You can learn more here.

