There’s sunshine in your Wednesday forecast, but it will be followed quickly by the next round of snow -Kris

At first glance, Wednesday’s sunshine might spark some Spring Fever. On closer inspection, however, those blue skies can’t mask the cold. Temperatures will start out in the mid 20s and only warm to the mid 30s. If that doesn’t convince you that it’s still winter, just wait until Thursday morning. That’s when the next round of snow will arrive. Expect a snowy Thursday morning commute with 1 – 3″ of new snow around the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene area. Thursday will also be windy, with high temperatures in the lower 40s.

Friday, another round of scattered snow showers with graupel is possible but the weekend looks quiet and cool with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 30s. Our average highs are in the mid 40s.