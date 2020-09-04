There’s still room for your kids to be in day camp during school

Nikki Torres by Nikki Torres

SPOKANE, Wash. — The first day of school instruction is quickly approaching for local families. If you’re a parent who is searching for a place for your child to spend the day learning while you’re at work, you do have options.

Several local organizations still have availability for day camps, but if you want one of the spots for your child, you have to act fast.

In less than two weeks, students around our community will be back in school—virtually. But if you have younger kids at home and you have to go to work, what do you do? There are a few places you can try that will gladly take care of your child.

“I could say probably 20 parents have called me to say,’oh my gosh, you’re an answer to prayer. I don’t know what I would do without you and so they thank us and thank us,'” said Lora Hovland, office manager at Northeast Youth Center.

Much like everyone else right now, the youth center is prepping for the new, virtual school year. Except, the center is organizing day camp for 100 students from preschool and K-6.

“They will just come in like a regular school day, sit down, start communicating with the teacher, and then we will have leaders walking around and assisting,” Hovland said.

The center charges $660 per month, plus an activity fee, for your child to be in day camp. They are making their day at camp resemble a typical school day as much as possible.

“School’s starting at 8:30 a.m., so they need to be here no later than 8:15 a.m. to log on and be prepared,” Hovland said.

Many of the center’s day camp leaders are Gonzaga and Whitworth University students, so they’re well-equipped to answer your child’s questions.

“And then in this second on the other side of the partition will be third grade, older kids, and fourth. Where we’re sitting will be sixth grade,” Hovland said.

If the youth center isn’t a good fit for your family, Spokane Public Schools still has room at some of its schools for day camp.

It’s also for grades K-6 going for $25 per day, per child. While they are still accepting students, some schools are already full.

As far as SPS teachers, the school district is giving them the option. They can teach in their own home or in their classroom.

“It just helps us feel it’s the start of a real school year. It just mentally puts us in the game and to be around colleagues for planning and help,” said Cindy Schwartzenberger, 8th grade history teacher at Sacajawea Middle School.

Some teachers have chosen to stay home and teach for health reasons and young kids at home, but others appreciate being in their homeroom.

“I feel like, I need in these times, the help of my colleagues. Even the simple stuff,” Schwartzenberger said.

Northeast Youth Center has scholarship opportunities you can apply for when you sign up for day camp.

