‘There’s got to be a different approach’: South Hill neighbors frustrated by increase in property crime

by Rania Kaur

SPOKANE, Wash. – Property crime is on the rise in Spokane and some people are taking it into their own hands.

Spokane Police say property crimes are up 36 percent so far this year compared to the same time last year. Vehicle thefts are now up more than 90 percent.

People on the South Hill, like most neighborhoods, are using Facebook and Nextdoor to their advantage. They are keeping others aware of car prowling and trying to make sure others aren’t targeted.

Some are going as far as approaching prowlers, but police say that isn’t the best idea.

“Just decided to hop in the truck and give him a follow and sure enough he was breaking into a car just around the corner, after checking on cars on our block,” said Ian Dell.

One woman on the South Hill, who asked to remain anonymous, installed security cameras after her tires were stolen.

“It’s very violating, especially because, you know, the car is parked right next to where you live, on your rental property,” she said. “Knowing that you’re inside when they’re doing this is uncomfortable.”

Her catalytic converter was stolen just a few days ago. She shared a video of the theft on Facebook hoping for results.

“It’s also scary seeing how many other people they’re doing this to, and I’ve had some people, you know, that I don’t know, send me messages and pictures of what it looks like of those people doing this to them.”

While SPD says property crime is a priority, they recommend taking pictures and getting security camera footage. They do not recommend confronting suspects themselves.

While a chase or confrontation may get your property back, it could end in an assault or worse.

Dell says that as crime continues, there has to be a better solution.

“There’s got to be a different approach to it for sure, and a more aggressive approach,” he said.

