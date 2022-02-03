There’s a lot going on in Leavenworth this year: Check out its 2022 events

LEAVENWORTH, Wash.– It’s back! The Bavarian Village of Leavenworth is ready to have people there celebrating, hanging out, and going to events all year long.

The Leavenworth Chamber of Commerce sent out its 2022 plans and there’s something for everyone on there.

“The Chamber is optimistic and fully committed to bringing more things back online, and while we will continue to take every necessary precaution, we want 2022 to be the start of something better, with the events and festivals our visitors have come to know and love plus some new exciting additions,” said Troy Campbell. the Leavenworth Chamber of Commerce Executive Director.

Here’s a look at what’s going on:

February

Village of Lights: Love from Leavenworth & Valentine’s Giveaway: The half a million lights put up over the holidays stay up through all of February. Plus, they have a romantic twist. A free online calendar featuring daily giveaways leading up to grand prize winner at the end of the month who will receive a romantic adventure for two to Leavenworth.

Fasching Carnival: Cirque Cadia Fire Dancers and roving street performers return to downtown Feb. 19-20.

April

Restaurant Appreciation Month: It’s a celebration of all the service workers and restaurateurs who make life in Leavenworth so much tastier. You can find featured dishes, local swag, and dining giveaways all month long!

May

Maifest: This yearly Bavarian tradition is back to welcome spring! This year it will have more entertainment. That includes traditional Maipole dancing and a Festzug march through downtown. There will also be a cider sip and fun-run and so much more. Plus, there will be Mother’s Day flowers and treats. It will take place every weekend of the month.

Leavenworth Alphorn Celebration: Ensembles and soloists showcase the iconic alphorn over a performance-filled weekend on May 28-29.

June- August

Leavenworth International Accordion Festival: The Northwest Accordion Society returns with competitions, performances, workshops, jam sessions and the delightful Accordion Parade June 16-19.

Music in the Gazebo: Front Street Park comes alive with live German music every summer weekend and a lot of weekdays, too.

Leavenworth Summer Theater: Outdoor theater at its best returns with three beloved musicals: "The Music Man," "The Secret Garden," and the iconic "The Sound of Music." The season runs July 8 through Aug. 28.

September:

Autumn Leaf Festival: The city’s longer-running festival is back to celebrate. This is its 59th festival. It will have food booths, music in the park, a car show and a kid’s parade. There will also be the Grand Parade with the 2022 Royal Lady. It all takes place Sept. 23-25.

October:

Oktoberfest: It’s back after being put on hold for two years. It will be a little different this year because it’s being put on by a new group of people. You can still expect authentic German trachten, live entertainment dancing, and so much more. Of course, there will be beer and brats. The specific dates are yet to be released.

The Chamber of Commerce said events are subject to change due to COVID-19 mandates and restrictions.

You can learn more and book your Leavenworth stay here.

