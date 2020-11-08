‘There is really not any safe group gathering’: Spokane medical officer weighs in on holiday plans

SPOKANE, Wash.– It’s hard to picture Thanksgiving dinner without a table full of friends and family members. But, health officials across the country are urging Americans to celebrate upcoming holidays in new ways this year, with fewer people.

On Friday, Spokane County saw its highest number of cases reported in a single day since the pandemic started. At the same time, Idaho has seen record COVID-19 cases with hospitals running out of space for COVID-19 patients. On Wednesday, the United States marked a grim milestone with a record-breaking 102,831 new COVID-19 infections in a single day .

Many public health officials are pointing to smaller gatherings as a source of COVID-19 spreading this fall. Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen recently urged people to do their part in protecting themselves and others from this deadly virus. In a post online, Jeppesen wrote that “most of the new COVID-19 cases in Idaho are coming from smaller gatherings.”

That trend has many families rethinking their holiday plans.

In Spokane Valley, Colby and Kacey Rosauer are already downsizing. The couple usually hosts large holiday parties, but they said that won’t be the case this year.

“We didn’t want to miss out on the things we usually do, but at the time, we need to scale it back and be respectful,” Kacey said.

The two both have culinary backgrounds, so they’re leaning on that to adjust what holiday meals look like for the few people they’ll invite over. They said party platters and potluck-style meals aren’t a safe bet during the pandemic. They’ll also be doing even more enhanced sanitation than they usually do. They’re encouraging others to do the same.

“Just think about how you can do it in a more health-conscious way,” Colby said.

Sacred Heart Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. Dan Getz said the safest option is for people to only have in-person celebrations with people who live in the same home.

“There is really not any safe group gathering. We’re encouraging, if you’re going to gather, that it’s with members of your direct household,” Dr. Getz said.

Dr. Getz said it can be frustrating to hear about people who ignore safety reminders, saying they trust the people around them. As Getz put it, this isn’t about trust. Many people who are infected with the virus do not show symptoms, so they unknowingly spread it to those they are near. That spread can be intensified during situations like big dinner parties.

“It’s ingrained in us to get together, that’s what we do from a very young age and it’s hard not to do so,” Dr. Getz said. “But, I think when you weight the potential risks and we couldn’t be in a worse position across the country.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is also advising people not gather for holidays this year. For those who ignore that advice, the CDC has listed some precautions people should take.

The biggest takeaway from both the CDC and from Dr. Getz is to wear a mask. It may seem strange to do so around family or friends who are visiting, but Dr. Getz said it is one of the most effective ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Maintaining at least six feet of distance is another key precaution to take while around others.

Dr. Getz said the safest option this fall is to stay home and utilize technology to connect with loved ones.

“If you can leverage the technology we have to maybe be face-to-face in a virtual manner, that’s going to be your safest option,” Getz said.

That’s an option that worked well for the Rosauer family last year. Colby said their family usually celebrates Easter with a big brunch and family time. But, they didn’t feel like that was a safe option this year with COVID-19 spreading. So, they had everyone log in for a video chat. Colby even had a camera in the kitchen as he was cooking. Kacey said they were able to stay connected and even enjoy traditional holiday food together, even though they weren’t physically together.

“We continued with the same food we normally make, but we had all of our family on calls,” Colby said.

This holiday season stay apart seems key to keeping families together.

“It’s about protecting your community and your loved ones,” Dr. Getz said.

