There is only one week left of ice skating at the Numerica Skate Ribbon

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you haven’t been out to the Numerica Skate Ribbon this year, you have one week left to schedule your reservation!

The Skate Ribbon is closing for the season next Sunday.

Next Sunday, is the last day of ice skating at Numerica Skate Ribbon; schedule your reservations today!⛸ https://t.co/ic3F3yZaY6 @SpoRiverfrontPk pic.twitter.com/1QpTe1klHW — City of Spokane (@SpokaneCity) February 21, 2021

You can set up a time on the City of Spokane website, which will get you an hour of ice skating. One spectator is allowed per minor, and everyone is expected to mask up and socially distance. No more than 37 ice skaters can be on the rink at once, and this reservation system keeps those numbers down and keeps the lines short, the city says.

