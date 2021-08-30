‘There is no hope for us’: Local family fears for the future of Afghanistan, everyone left behind

by Esther Bower

SPOKANE, Wash. — The United States is fully withdrawing from Afghanistan by the end of August. President Biden wants everyone out and troops back home by the 31st. As the timeline inches closer, people are desperately trying to flee. One local family sees only despair in the future for their home country.

“We are disappointed. There is no hope for us,” said Sayed Hussaini. “There was only darkness. You can’t see anything else other than darkness, no light.”

The Hussaini family came to Spokane seven years ago after Sayed worked on construction projects with the U.S. He’s safe in Spokane, but thinks about his family and friends who have no guarantees.

“Physically, I’m here, but mentally I’m living over there,” he said. “I wake up in the morning. I think I still am in Afghanistan living with them and then when I notice I am here far away from them, and I cannot do anything for them, you can’t imagine how I feel.”

Sayed says he lost both his parents at a young age, and when he heard the Taliban took over, he felt the same way. He knows not everyone can make it out and doesn’t trust the Taliban in power.

“We may be able to help 100,000 or 200,000 of people to get out of the country, but how about the 30 million people over there?” he asked.

Both him and his wife have family who are stuck in Afghanistan. He says they’re staying inside and doing their best to hide and stay safe. With the Taliban back in power, he worries about the safety of the world and more attacks like the suicide bombings that claimed the lives of 13 U.S. soldiers and Afghans.

“Now, if they give a chance to this terrorist group to grow up, they put all world in danger,” Sayed said. “As far as we have ISIS, as far as we have those terrorist groups, or even Taliban, there’s no guarantee.”

What is guaranteed right now is the U.S. will fully leave the country by Aug. 31. Biden hasn’t backed down on his plan to be out by then. So far, the White House says they’ve evacuated over 70,000 refugees.

World Relief is helping Afghans flee. If you want to get involved with relief efforts, you can volunteer to help house/support Afghan families who flee.

World Relief also says to call on Congress to get out as many Afghans as possible. You can learn more getting involved with the crisis here.

