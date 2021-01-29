‘There is hope’: Mayor Woodward responds to state’s revised reopening plan

Alex Crescenti by Alex Crescenti

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Two regions in the State of Washington will be moving forward in the State’s Healthy Washington Road Map to Recovery Plan. Spokane and the East Region is not one of them.

Moving into phase two means indoor dining at restaurants and theaters are back open, but we will have to wait until at least February until the East Region can get there.

Governor Jay Inslee announced regions only need to meet three of the four metrics to move into phase two, previously it was all four. The West and Puget Sound Regions will be moving into phase two on Monday. Between those two regions alone, they make up about half the population of the State of Washington. In the East region, only two of the four metrics were met.

The trend in case rate was up 22%. The trend in Hospital admission rate was down 16 percent, so that meets the mark. Percentage of ICU beds was at 76%; the maximum allowed to pass is 90%.

The percent of positivity rate during the last seven days was at 18%. It needs to be no more than 10% to pass. Only the South-Central and South-West Regions were higher in this category.

Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward says it is frustrating to come close to meeting the threshold, but says not to be discouraged.

“There is hope. There is hope in the fact that we have a vaccine and that we’re getting people, hundreds of people, vaccinated in Spokane every single day,” said Woodward.

The increased vaccination rate in the state was one of the reasons governor Inslee decided to ease the requirements to get to phase two. Another is the decreasing number of cases and hospitalizations in the state.

“We also built in a fail safe mechanism in that if those numbers start to go up over a two week period on either two of the measures, that region will have to go back into phase one,” he said.

He also noted the economic hardships of businesses as being another reason for making it easier to get past phase one.

Governor Inslee also announced the Department of Health’s timeline for region’s evaluation will change to every two weeks instead of once a week. This means Spokane won’t be into phase two until at least sometime in February.

