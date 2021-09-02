‘There is a fear in the community’: City responds to rising COVID-19 cases and looming lockdowns

by Esther Bower

SPOKANE, Wash. — No one wants to think about moving backwards, but COVID-19 cases aren’t where they should be. Back in Phase 1, when almost everything was shut down, the state wanted to see no more than 350 cases per 100,000 people. In Spokane County, we’ve averaged nearly 700 cases in the last two weeks.

It’s a major concern as kids head back to school. So far, the city and state haven’t announced any additional safety measures to combat the crisis.

“The cases are increasing, and that’s discouraging and it’s having an impact on our healthcare system,” said Mayor Nadine Woodward. “That’s where the real concern is.”

The healthcare system is strapped. ICU beds are filling up, and more people are being hospitalized with COVID. All across the state, hospitals can’t find staff.

“All of our providers, whether it’s testing or diagnostic or clinical, long term care, they’re all being impacted by the same thing which is staffing,” said Dr. Frank Velazquez, the interim health officer for the Spokane Regional Health Department.

He says with the rise in cases, they’re also seeing a rise in COVID-19 tests, which are getting harder to find as demand grows.

Some restaurants and venues are requiring vaccination proof or negative COVID tests to get inside, so Velazquez says they need more resources. They’ve reached out to the state to help them re-open a mass testing location, but they don’t even know if there are enough people to run the center.

“Right now, resources are pretty tight,” he said. “One of the components that comes with that free-standing testing site is the resources to operate it.”

The mayor has moved her focus from mass vaccine sites to small, community events. She knows Spokane County is lagging behind the state in vaccinations and says something has to be done to get more people vaccinated. Just over 50-percent of people in Spokane County have started vaccination. The state has over 73-percent.

“We have work to do in this community when it comes to getting people vaccinated,” Woodward said. “We’re moving the needle very very slowly, but we need to do a better job.”

She says she hasn’t heard anything from the state about additional mandates or lockdowns but does have concerns moving forward.

“I’m not hearing anything from the governor’s office about more lockdowns right now, but I think there is a fear in the community that may be what comes next or is coming down the road,” she said.

