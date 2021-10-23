There are currently no active large wildfires in Washington, Oregon

Stevens County Fire District No.1

SPOKANE, Wash.– The Northwest Interagency Coordination Center shared some good news Friday– there are no large active fires in Washington and Oregon.

There haven’t been any large fires reported in the Evergreen State since Oct. 14. Since then, the agency has been counting down the fires in Oregon until there were finally none on Oct. 22.

“We knew we’d get there, but we just didn’t know when,” the agency tweeted out. “As of Oct. 22, there are 0 active large fires in Oregon and Washington!”

NICC reported on Oct. 2, there had been 86 total fires in Washington and Oregon. They had burned 1.4 million acres. That’s compared to last year when there were 89 fires at the time that had burned 1.8 million acres.

The Idaho Department of Land was also not reporting any large fires for the Gem State.

We knew we'd get there, but we just didn't know when. As of Friday, October 22, there are 0️⃣ active large fires in Oregon and Washington! 🔥NWCC Website: https://t.co/3YwvyNPyCe#besafeoutthere #ReadyForWildfire #wildfire2021 pic.twitter.com/fJOvRZQdPT — Northwest Interagency Coordination Center (@NWCCInfo) October 22, 2021

RELATED: NOAA Winter Outlook: odds favor wetter, colder in the Northwest

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.