Therapy dog to provide comfort to local first responders

SPOKANE, Wash. – A new pup will be giving some extra love to local first responders.

Pierce, a six-month-old Golden-Doodle, is the newest member of Spokane County First District 8.

SCFD 8’s Chaplain Aaron McNally is training Pierce to become a first responder therapy dog. He will provide comfort and emotional support to those who have experienced traumatic events.

Pierce was donated to the department by a local breeder and is now in training through the First Responder Therapy Dogs program in Santa Rosa, California.

In October, SCDFD 8 presented, approved and funded the Therapy Dog program.

Pierce began his basic obedience and therapy training in December and is on track to complete it by this spring. He is set to be in service by August.

At that time, Pierce will join McNally while he visits firefighters and responds to chaplain calls.

