Thelma Rosealie Martin

Thelma Rosealie Martin, born January 7, 1937, in Usk, WA, passed away at home on February 23, 2021 at the age of 84. Thelma is survived by her children, Rhonda Bame, Ron and Sandy Moran, Steve Moran, Dennis and Robyn Yeoman, David Yeoman and Nick and Jessi Martin as well at 20 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, 4 great great grandchildren and multiple nieces and nephews.

Thelma was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Hazel Campbell, her husband James Martin, both her brothers, Darrel and Gordon, her son-in-law Mark, her daughter-in-law Carol and two great granddaughters Kerri and Aubrey. Thelma enjoyed spending time with her family and her friends. She loved playing Bingo. She was a member of the Lioness and was an Avon lady for many years.

There will be a celebration of life at a later date. Sherman-Campbell Funeral & Cremation Services in Newport is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at shermancampbell.com.

