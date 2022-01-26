Thelma Irene Nickerson

Thelma Irene Nickerson, 97, of Kingston, Idaho, passed away January 24, 2022 at Pacifica Pinehurst. She was born December 13, 1924 in Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho to Otho and Anna (Lauman) Scott. She lived there as a child until 1941, when the family then moved to Page, Idaho. Thelma married Dan Nickerson on October 12, 1942 in Page, while he was serving in the U.S. Navy during WW II. After finishing high school in Kellogg, she traveled with Dan to various towns until he was sent overseas to Manila and the war ended. While Dan was away, she served as a bookkeeper for J.C. Penney’s of Kellogg. Thelma liked bookkeeping and continued to do this, until her passing. Her bookkeeping in her later years consisted of a hand bank ledger, like the old days. Eventually she transitioned to the computer, but she didn’t trust the computer as it may lose everything, so she still kept her hand ledger.

In 1947, along with Dan’s brother, Roy, they started Nickerson Brothers car dealership; Thelma and Lelia were the bookkeepers. In 1948, Thelma and Dan moved to the farm on the North Fork River by the Linfor School, where they raised their family.

In 1968, Dan purchased a backhoe and started their excavating business, with Thelma as his right-hand woman, as well as, the bookkeeper. In addition to helping Dan, she still did the farming. With the help of her sister-in-law, Lelia, they did custom haying all over the valley.

When Dan got ill, Thelma cared for him at home for many years, until he passed in 1985.

Thelma and Dan had three daughters Judy, Ardean and Wilma (Willy). Judy and Willy still live on the farm. After Thelma’s many knee surgeries, the girls took over running the day-to-day operations on the farm. Ardean comes from Spokane/Tucson to help. The three of them do the farm work in the summer. It has been a family affair for sixty years, pretty much a woman’s farm.

Thelma enjoyed sewing, crocheting, knitting, word puzzles and lately, oil painting with Judy. She liked to watch sports on TV, especially Gonzaga basketball; she was even able to attend a few games. Her love for sports started when she watched her girls play sports in school.

Thelma is survived by her three daughters Judy Linscott and husband Allen of Kingston, Idaho, Ardean Nickerson and Dennis Grothaus of Spokane, Washington, Wilma Lang and husband Glen Caldwell of Kingston; one sister Evelyn Woods of Oregon. Five grandchildren April and Jason Linscott, Tori Van Allen, Billie Jolliff and Tami Atkins; five great grandchildren and three (soon to be four) great-great grandchildren, who all call her Grandma Great. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Thelma was preceded in death by her husband Dan, her parents Otho and Anna Scott, and two sisters Bertha Reitz and Eva Fields.

A Celebration of Thelma’s Life will be held and announced at a later date.

The family suggests that memorials may be made to the 501C3 Lorna’s Lovelies (a cat rescue); checks can be mailed to Shoshone Community Development Center 24 Main Ave. Wallace, Idaho 83873 or to any US Bank location- naming Shoshone Community Development Center as the memorial.

The family wishes to express their sincere thanks and appreciation to Pacifica Pinehurst for the love and wonderful care that was shown to Thelma. You may share your special memories of Thelma with her family at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com

SHOSHONE FUNERAL SERVICES & CREMATORY KELLOGG, IDAHO is entrusted with services.

